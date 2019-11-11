Energetic Vincent loves getting to know other people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Vincent is an energetic, enthusiastic, and extroverted young man. He is very friendly and loves getting to know other people. He is very welcoming to anyone he meets and has a way of drawing people to him.

Vincent enjoys playing video games, watching educational videos, and reading series books.

Anything outdoors or agricultural is likely to be something Vincent will be interested in doing. He like to experiment in the kitchen and cook new things. Recently he learned how to bake a beautiful banana bread and now likes to make it as a gift for others.

Vincent is naturally very inquisitive about how the world works and wants to travel and visit new places to expand his knowledge of the world. He has a terrific sense of humor and often makes an effort to get those around him to laugh and smile as well. Vincent is also bright and driven. When he sets his mind on something he does all he can to work hard and achieve his goal.

To contact Connecting Hearts call 804-308-5946 or email jwpitzer@connectingheartsva.org.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.