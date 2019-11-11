Traverious hopes to find attentive family to provide structure, routine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Traverious is an active nine-year-old boy who loves hands-on activities, building with toys, and understanding how things work.

He is curious, innovative, observant, and resourceful.

Traverious is respectful, enjoys playing with peers his age, has a great sense of humor, and he loves playing outside.

He is looking for his forever family that can provide him with structure and routine. He is looking for a family that is attentive, and can provide him with a strong role model as he is growing up. He would do best in a home without pets.

To contact Connecting Hearts call 804-308-5946 or email jwpitzer@connectingheartsva.org.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.