96-year-old WWII veteran wows audience with harmonica rendition of the National Anthem

The Cleveland Cavaliers dispatched the New York Knicks 108-87 last night. But the best performance of the night may have come before the game even started

Pete DuPré, a 96-year-old World War II veteran, regaled the crowd with a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” with his harmonica.

96 year-old World War II veteran Pete DuPré played the national anthem on his harmonica before the Knicks game Sunday 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hwoVs8F9C1 — ESPN (@espn) November 11, 2019

ESPN tweeted out a clip of him playing the national anthem, and the video has over 700,000 views.

DuPré is no stranger to the sports world. The World War II veteran has played the national anthem at a number of sports stadiums around the US — including at a U.S. women’s national soccer team exhibition game against Mexico in May.

96-year-old World War II veteran Pete DuPré played the national anthem on a harmonica before the @USWNT match 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TP3ggIF3z9 — ESPN (@espn) May 26, 2019

He also played the national anthem prior to an Oakland Raiders-Minnesota Vikings game in September.