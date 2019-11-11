13 deals and freebies available to veterans this Veterans Day

RICHMOND Va. — Observed annually in the United States on November 11, Veterans Day is a holiday to honor and remember those who have served in the armed forces.

To thank the more than 19 million veterans in the United States, many restaurants and businesses are offering freebies and deals to those who served. Some are even extending their generosity to active military and their family members.

Here are a few of the places to redeem those Veterans Day deals.

But wait! If you’re hoping to get in on these sweet deals, don’t forget to bring a valid military ID or other proof of service. And while all of these places plan to be open on Veterans Day this year, there are many that choose to close for the holiday, so be sure to check before you go.

Restaurants

Chili’s is offering veterans and active military members a free meal from a selection of menu items including Chicken Crispers, Margarita Grilled Chicken and Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas.

Applebee’s also has active and retired military members covered with a free dine-in meal.

Cracker Barrel is serving up a Southern homestyle holiday, thanking veterans with a complimentary Pumpkin Pie Latte or Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake. The Old Country Store will also be donating 10% of sales on select rocking chairs to the nonprofit Operation Homefront.

Denny’s is giving the diner vibe to active, non-active and retired military personnel from 5 a.m. to noon with a Build Your Own Grand Slam deal.

At Golden Corral‘s Military Appreciation Night, anybody who has served in the military can get a free “thank you” dinner.

O’Charley’s is also offering a free entrée from a limited menu for all veterans and active duty personnel. The menu includes Chopped Steak, Low Country Shrimp and Peach Chutney Chicken.

IHOP is making sure veterans and active military can enjoy a free red, white and blueberry pancake combo.

Dunkin’ is giving a sweet salute to its customers from the armed forces with a free donut of their choice.

Shopping and Entertainment

Visit Target in-store or online to get a 10% discount. Don’t forget to get your discount coupon from their site, though.

Great Clips will give a free haircut to veterans on this holiday. Don’t need a haircut right now? That’s cool. They’ll also hand out a free haircut card to be used at a later date.

Goodyear Auto Service’s “Free Checks for Vets” program is performing free checks on tires, brakes, alignment, shocks and struts, batteries and wiper blades for active and retired military. Plus, they will provide free tire installation for any tire purchase.

Amazon is giving veterans and active military a year of Amazon Prime for $79 (it’s usually $119).

The National Park Service invites veterans and their families to enjoy free entrance at its more than 400 national parks this Veterans Day. The free entrance does not cover amenity fees for activities such as camping, boat launches or tours.