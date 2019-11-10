× VHSL Football Pairings Released

Charlottesville, Va. – The official pairings for this year’s VHSL football playoffs have been released today:

Here’s the matchups involving local teams. Game times will be announced later this week.

Region 6A

Cosby at Ocean Lakes

Grassville at Thomas Dale

Region 5B

Henrico at Highland Springs

Douglas Freeman at Manchester

Prince George at Deep Run

Clover Hill at Varina

Region 4B

King George at Louisa

Dinwiddie at Monacan

Huguenot at Eastern View

Spotsylvania at Patrick Henry

Region 3A

Southampton at Hopewell

Petersburg at York

Region 3B

Warren Co. at Goochland

Region 2A

Brunswick at Thomas Jefferson

Amelia at King William

John Marshall at Poquoson

Region 1A

Mathews at Essex

Northumberland at Rappahanock

West Point at King & Queen

Colonial Beach at Washington & Lee