VHSL Football Pairings Released
Charlottesville, Va. – The official pairings for this year’s VHSL football playoffs have been released today:
Here’s the matchups involving local teams. Game times will be announced later this week.
Region 6A
Cosby at Ocean Lakes
Grassville at Thomas Dale
Region 5B
Henrico at Highland Springs
Douglas Freeman at Manchester
Prince George at Deep Run
Clover Hill at Varina
Region 4B
King George at Louisa
Dinwiddie at Monacan
Huguenot at Eastern View
Spotsylvania at Patrick Henry
Region 3A
Southampton at Hopewell
Petersburg at York
Region 3B
Warren Co. at Goochland
Region 2A
Brunswick at Thomas Jefferson
Amelia at King William
John Marshall at Poquoson
Region 1A
Mathews at Essex
Northumberland at Rappahanock
West Point at King & Queen
Colonial Beach at Washington & Lee