Mother tried to murder 2 children at Stafford apartments, deputies say

STAFFORD  COUNTY, Va. — A 31-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to murder her two children at an apartment complex in Stafford County Saturday morning.

Deputies were called to the 200 block of Campus Drive at the Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes after receiving tips about a “distraught woman,” according to Amanda Vicinanzo with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

“Upon arrival, they found a 9-year-old child and a 4-year-old child alone at the residence,” Vicinanzo said.

Deputies discovered Tracy Ann Wiggins of Fredericksburg in her parked car near Centreport Parkway and the I-95 entrance ramp.

“Deputies then learned she had attempted to murder her two children before leaving the residence that morning,” Vicinanzo said.

Officials said the incident happened during a “mental health crisis.”

Wiggins is facing attempted capital murder charges.

She is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

