Man shot at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded at an eastern Henrico County apartment complex Sunday evening.

Henrico Police were called to the 1600 block of Henrico Arms Place at the Henrico Arms Apartments for a report of a shooting just before 6:10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials said the victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The scene was still active as of 6:45 p.m.

No suspect information nor addition information was available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

