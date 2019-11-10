× Wanted ex-Marine ‘armed and dangerous’ in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a suspect in connection to the shooting death of a homeowner.

On Saturday afternoon, sheriffs responded to a shooting call on Woodthrush Circle in the Hardy community of Franklin County. They arrived to find 54-year-old Rodney Brown shot dead in his residence. A family member placed the call after entering the home and finding Brown dead.

Sheriffs have identified Michael Alexander Brown, the son of Rodney Brown’s live-in-girlfriend, as a suspect. It is currently unclear why Michael would have killed Rodney, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office tells CBS 6.

Michael is a former Marine and was last stationed at Camp Lejeune in NC. Around October 18, 2019, Michael deserted his post at Camp Lejeune where he served as a combat engineer. He has been seen in and around Franklin County in the past two weeks. It is unknown where Michael may be headed or where he has been staying since leaving his post. He has been known to live in the woods and frequent National Parks and National Forest.

Recently, Michael was seen driving a 2008 black Lincoln Town Car with a possible NC license plate EHP-4877. He is believed to be armed with a high-powered rifle and may have access to other weapons. Anyone having contact with Michael Brown should use extreme caution.

If you have information on this homicide or the location of Michael Alexander Brown, you are urged to contact Sgt. Nolen at 540-483-6662.