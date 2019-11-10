× Charles City Sheriff’s identify man murdered Saturday morning

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA — The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was murdered early Saturday morning.

At 2:35am Saturday morning, Charles City County Sheriff’s responded to a call from the 8400 block of Little Ealm Road about multiple gunshots. Sheriff’s arrived on scene and found James Sheldon unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. Charles City County EMS arrived and pronounced Sheldon dead on scene shortly after.

Charles City Sheriff’s worked alongside the Virginia State Police, US Marshals Service, and City of Richmond Police Department to identify the suspect who has been taken into custody as of Saturday evening.