Cold front to bring arctic air, possible flakes Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- High temperatures will be close to 70° on Monday, but a strong cold front will cause temperatures to crash on Tuesday.

The cold front is expected around daybreak Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s before the front comes through.

We will see a period of rain showers Tuesday morning. As cold air moves in from the northwest, it may get cold enough for the precipitation to mix with or change to some snowflakes.



In this pattern, the cold air usually comes in at the end of the precipitation, so any flakes or snow showers would be brief. Ground temperatures will be well above freezing.

Arctic air will arrive for Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Lows will be in the teens to lower 20s, and highs will be 35-40. This will be the coldest air since last winter.

The record low for Richmond on Wednesday morning is 20° from 1941. The record for coldest high on Wednesday is 37° from 1911. As of now, it looks temps will stay just above the records.

Highs Thursday will be back close to 50°, and we will be in the low to mid 50s on Friday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.