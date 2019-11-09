State trooper hit by car in Richmond, Crime Insider says 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a crash that left a state trooper injured on Richmond's Northside Saturday night, according to Crime Insider sources.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of Chatham Road along Brookland Parkway in the Sherwood Park neighborhood for a crash just after 10 p.m.

That is where a trooper was hit by a car, according to Crime Insider sources.

Those sources said that trooper’s injuries are not serious.

There is no word yet on the circumstances surrounding the crash or if any charges will be filed in connection to the incident.

