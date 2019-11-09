4 hospitalized after Hanover County house fire

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Four people were hospitalized after their Hanover County home caught fire early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to a one-story home on South Anna Drive in South Anna around 2:30 a.m.

A neighbor said one of the victims ran to their home for help.

One person suffered smoke inhalation, according to officials. Three other people were transported to VCU Medical Center for evaluation.

There is no word yet on what sparked the fire.

