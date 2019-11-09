Road rage arrest
Hopewell caps first perfect regular season in 50 years with win over Matoaca

Matoaca, Va. - Matoaca held the region's top touchdown producer to a single score, but their late rally fell short as the Hopewell Blue Devils capped off a perfect regular season with a 28-21 win over the Warriors.

TreVeyon Henderson was held to just 36 yards rushing and one TD, but teammate Robert Briggs had 203 yards rushing and 2 scores giving Hopewell a 28-7 lead in the fourth quarter.

Matoaca came back behind two TDs from quarterback Marcus Dreher, one rushing one passing to get within a touchdown, but got no closer. The Warriors needed a win and some help to make the Region 5B postseason, but their season ends at 5-5.

Hopewell (10-0) has not had an undefeated regular season since 1969. The closest they came was in their state championship season of 2003 when they lost to Meadowbrook 20-19. They will hold the top seed in Region 3A.

