Missing 87-year-old man found dead in Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — Authorities have found the body of an 87-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing Friday evening.

Deputies with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said David Waller walked away from his home in the 2000 block of Log Cabin Road Friday afternoon and was reported missing at 7:30 p.m.

Officials said Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team and Virginia Department of Emergency Management crews discovered Waller’s body in the woods near his home early Saturday morning.

Deputies said foul play is not suspected.

“On behalf of the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, we send out thoughts and prayers to Mr. Waller’s family during this most difficult time,” deputies said.