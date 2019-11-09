Survivors walk in fight against breast cancer: ‘There is going to be a cure’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- There was a sea of pink filling Regency Square Mall for the 2019 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Richmond Walk Saturday morning.

The event where survivors, fighters, and those who have lost loved ones come together was postponed last month due to weather. But that did not stop hundreds of people from showing up to walk at the indoor mall.

"When I was diagnosed, I had so many friends and family to support me. And so I call them my angels and so that's why I’m here," said two-year survivor Lola McDowell.

Many came in support of taking steps towards finding a cure for breast cancer.

"There is going to be a cure one day. I just know there is and we can’t do it without the research," 10-year survivor Dee Kannon said. "Without my family, the community, the American Cancer Society, I may not be standing here today."

Many participants noted the support they received was critical during their cancer journey.

"They need us and we need them," Kannon added.

Team Reba

WTVR CBS 6 was a proud sponsor of the event and CBS 6 This Morning anchor Reba Hollingsworth served as emcee.

Reba also organized a Making Strides Team this year.

“The first 60 people will walk with me and the rest of the team to honor breast cancer survivors and raise awareness,” Reba wrote.

Rob Cardwell, Bill Fitzgerald, Candace Burns , Zach Daniel, Antoinette Essa and Mike Stone joined Team Reba and also took part in the event.

Reba called the energy at the event "off the charts" and thanked everyone who turned out and everyone who made the event such a success.

The annual event raises money for the American Cancer Society fund breast cancer research and provides services like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near treatment and a live 24/7 cancer helpline. Click here for more information or to make a donation to the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.