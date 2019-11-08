× ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak undergoes emergency surgery; Vanna White to step in

CULVER CITY, Calif. (WJW) – Vanna White is filling in as the host of “Wheel of Fortune” after Pat Sajak underwent emergency surgery this week.

According to a post on the show’s official Twitter account, he went in to correct a blocked intestine.

Taping was cancelled for Thursday and resumed again on Friday with Vanna’s assistance.

“He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work,” the show noted in the post.

There was also a photo of the board with a custom message that said “Get well soon Pat!”