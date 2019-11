× Weekend Events: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, Hops in the Park & More

RICHMOND, Va.. –

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Sunday, November 9, Check-In 8am, program 8:40 a.m. with Reba Hollingsworth, Walk 9 a.m. AT Regency Mall – INSIDE

1420 North Parham Road

T-shirts can be purchased during registration

https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR/MakingStridesAgainstBreastCancer/MSABCCY19SER?pg=entry&fr_id=94513

Hops in the Park

Saturday, November 9, 12 – 6pm

Henricus Historical Park, Chester

Free admission, food & drinks available for purchase

https://hopsinthepark.com/hitp/

Richmond Cider Celebration

Saturday, Nov. 9, 11am – 4pm

Blue Bee Cider, 1320 Summit Avenue

Scott’s Addition, Richmond

Kick-off to Virginia Cider Week

https://enrichmond.org/events/richmond-cider-celebration/

Harvest Stew & Stout

Sunday, Nov. 10, 11am – 4pm

Dorey Park, 2999 Darbytown Road

Eastern Henrico, (Shelters 1 & 2)For details on both events visit https://www.facebook.com/EnrichmondCommunityEvents/?eid=ARAC6ZnxTqwCdShnGfmZU05ujC8V0R6K4T9oF2f9QVasnSc2rNC-xOIr9PpnY0LaWPkGCOcjCbFMfT7i

Great American Indian Expo & Pow Wow

Saturday & Sunday, gates open 10am

Richmond Raceway

Sunday 1/2 off discount for Veterans

Details & $1 off coupon Email or call promoter

(252) 532-0821 or powwow@vance.net

https://www.richmondracewaycomplex.com/Event-Calendar/Calendar.aspx

Cirque Italia Traveling Water Circus

Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds,

Parking lot – 2400 Airport Drive

November 8 (FRI): 7:30pm

November 9 (SAT): 1:30pm, 4:30pm & 7:30pm

November 10 (SUN): 1:30pm & 4:30pm

Tickets cirqueitalia.com/tickets or call (941) 704-8572