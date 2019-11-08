× Warm up with ChowderFest in Colonial Williamsburg

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s that time of year for crisp mornings and chilly nights. Soups and chowders are the perfect way to warm up! Popular Williamsburg-based David McClure, Chef de Cuisine at Williamsburg Winery is here to make a flavorful homemade Virginia Clam and Edwards Country Ham Chowder and is joined by Odessa Dowdy from Culture Fix to talk upcoming their upcoming Chowder Fest. Come out and enjoy a wonderful Williamsburg weekend featuring ChowderFest tonight at 6:30pm on the lawn of the Arts Museum of Colonial Williamsburg. On Saturday, November 9th at 5pm enjoy Noktoberfest at the Museum and the Finale Event, “Second Sundays” on Sunday November 10th at 11am. For more information and ticket visit https://www.williamsburgwinery.com/.

Virginia Clam and Edwards Country Ham Chowder

3qt cups Heavy Cream, 3/4 pound whole Butter, 4 cups Diced Edwards Country Ham

4cups shucked Clams, with a little of the liquid(cooked clams are available frozen of fresh)

1cup All Purpose Flour, 2cups Poblano Peppers, 1/2cup fresh chopped Basil, chiffonade

2 large onions, diced, 3 cloves garlic, minced, 6 Boiled Potatoes, (pre cooked,fork tender) Peeled and diced, 1 pound carrots, diced, 1/2cups white wine, 2tbl kosher salt

2tbl black pepper ground

Directions

1 In a large soup pot over medium heat, add butter then and Country Ham with all the vegetables and cook until ham is crispy and vegetables are tender , now add the flour to the pot. Stir until combined nicely.

2. Add white wine then cream stirring constantly.

3. Now add your Clams with any liquid and let boil until nice and thick. Finish Chowder with fresh basil. Garnish with a nice bit of Micro Greens of your choice.