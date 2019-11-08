× Slingshot Social Game Club introduces ‘Superskee’ ball to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The owner of a Scott’s Addition bar-arcade has brought another entertainment venue to the neighborhood.

Slingshot Social Game Club, a restaurant/bar/gaming venue, opens this month at 1304 MacTavish Ave.

It’s owned by Robert Lupica, a former Sweet Frog franchisee who also owns The Circuit Arcade Bar a few blocks over at 3121 W. Leigh St. Circuit will continue business as usual.

