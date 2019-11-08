× Run “Do-Nut” Walk to the ASK 5k Donut Run

RICHMOND, Va. – The ASK 5k Donut Run is a fun-filled event for the entire family that supports the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation. Megan Angstadt, Special Events Manager, and Alex Baber, Co-Chair are here to share more about the event and the fun themed donut activities happening throughout the day. The 9th Annual ASK 5k Donut Run is Saturday, November 23rd at St. Christopher’s School with the Kid’s Donut Dash beginning at 8am. Virginia This Morning viewers can take advantage of $5 dollars off the registration price by using the promo code “CBSRUN”. For more information visit www.donutrun.org