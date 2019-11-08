RRHA implements freeze on evictions for remainder of year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Following a 'massive' increase in tenant evictions across Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority properties, the agency on Friday implemented a freeze on evictions for the remainder of the calendar year

This freeze impacts each of RRHA's public housing developments including Creighton Court, Fairfield Court, Gilpin Court, Hillside Court, Mosby Court and Whitcomb Court.

Through December 31, 2019, the agency says the will not remove anyone from their homes for debt owed. Moreover, residents who are in debt to the agency will not receive late notices, and no unlawful detainers will be filed. Pending court cases will be dismissed or postponed, and scheduled evictions will be canceled.

The Housing Authority also plans to reevaluate existing policies for late penalties and excess utility surcharges, as well as other processes and procedures.RRHA reminds residents that during the grace period, rent and any other charges will continue to accrue.

Residents who are in need of assistance and other supportive services should contact the following agency: Housing Opportunities Made Equal, 804-354-0641.