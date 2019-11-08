Police searching for missing Chesterfield woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Andrea M. House, of the 21500 block of Court Street, left her residence and was expected to return home around 8 p.m. that evening. When she did not return home, relatives reported her missing on Thursday, Nov. 7.

House, 29, is described as a black woman, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. She has black or burgundy hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her chest. She was last seen driving a white, 2008 GMC Acadia with Virginia license plates WLT-6746.

Anyone with information about House's whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.