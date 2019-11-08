Police searching for man suspected of burglarizing businesses with cinder blocks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are looking for a man suspected of several recent burglaries in the southside area of Richmond.

Wesley Tompkins, 39, of the 2500 block of Gravel Hill Road, is suspected of using a cinderblock to smash windows and doors of businesses, entering the buildings and stealing items and cash.

Police say the suspect has concentrated his crimes south of the James River and including several businesses along Midlothian Turnpike.

The owner of Pupuseria El Salvadoreno says her restaurant was broken into a few days ago and the suspect got away with about $600 in cash.

Another nearby business owner who was also a victim says he’s learned from detectives that Tompkins is accused of breaking into more than a dozen businesses in the area.

These incidents have been happening over the past several weeks, police say.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Tompkins is asked to call Third Precinct Detective R. Bailey at (804) 646-3912 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.