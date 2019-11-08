RICHMOND, Va. – November is the culmination of the American Revolution 2019 Celebration taking place across the Commonwealth of Virginia. Here to share more about the Petersburg Preservation Task Force is Petersburg Mayor, Sam Parham along with Petersburg City Councilman, Howard Myers. Petersburg Preservation Task Force is located at 15 W. Bank Street in Petersburg, VA. They have special events lined up November 16th and 17th and again November 23rd and 24th. For ticket information email matkinson@petersburg-va.org. Visit them online at www.petersburgpreservationtaskforce.com/events and find them on social media @PetersburgPreservationTaskForce or give them a call at 804-733-2396.