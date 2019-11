× Partial collapse at Petersburg vacant house fire

PETERSBURG, Va – Petersburg firefighters are investigating the cause of a vacant house fire Friday morning.

Crews first responded to the home in the 800 block of Harding St around 11:00 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the house has been vacant for at least 5 years and the cause is suspicious.

During the fire, there was a partial collapse of the house on the front right side.

This is a developing story.