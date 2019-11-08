Why Nada Surf is coming to Richmond for unique concert experience

RICHMOND, Va. – -Five years into his locally produced, business-minded interview series, Richmond-based journalist-turned-podcaster Roben Farzad is taking his “Full Disclosure” radio show into new aural territory.
Farzad, a former Bloomberg Businessweek writer who frequently appears on NPR programming, is recording a show this Sunday on the stage at The National, where he’ll be interviewing alt rock band Nada Surf before a live audience, followed by a concert performance – all of which will be documented by local filmmaker Lucas Krost.
Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.
Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!
Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.