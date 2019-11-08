Why Nada Surf is coming to Richmond for unique concert experience

RICHMOND, Va. – -Five years into his locally produced, business-minded interview series, Richmond-based journalist-turned-podcaster Roben Farzad is taking his “Full Disclosure” radio show into new aural territory.

Farzad, a former Bloomberg Businessweek writer who frequently appears on NPR programming, is recording a show this Sunday on the stage at The National, where he’ll be interviewing alt rock band Nada Surf before a live audience, followed by a concert performance – all of which will be documented by local filmmaker Lucas Krost.

Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

