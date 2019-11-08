× Keto-Friendly Pumpkin Spice Bites

RICHMOND, Va. – T’is the season of pumpkin spice and everything nice. Our great friend of the show, Shayne Rogers is here to create her Shaynefully Delicious Keto Pumpkin Spice Bites.

¼ c butter, melted

1/3-1/2 c erythritol

½ c pure pumpkin puree

1 egg

1 t vanilla extract

3c super fine blanched almond flour

2 t cinnamon

1 t ginger

½ t nutmeg

1 t baking powder

½ t sea salt

Extra spices for sprinkling over cookies

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix butter, sugar, pumpkin, egg and vanilla in a large bowl. In another large bowl thoroughly mix almond flour, spices, baking powder and salt. Mix dry ingredients very well. Pour dry ingredients into pumpkin mixture and mix well. Chill for at least an hour or up to a week. Scoop with a 1.5 T portioner onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Sprinkle with cinnamon and ginger. Bake for 16-20 minutes, until cookies spring back when touched. Remove and cool for a few minutes…as long as you can. The aroma will be enticing. Store in an airtight container for up to a week. Enjoy!