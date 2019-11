× Julep’s Southern Shrimp and Grits

RICHMOND, Va. – Julep’s New Southern Cuisine has been in business since 2003 bringing Richmond southern dining in an upscale tavern setting. Sous Chef, Daegan Schneider and Proprietor, Amy Cabaniss are here to share their signature recipe for Shrimp and Grits. Julep’s is located at 420 E. Grace St. in Richmond. For more information give them a call at 804-377-3968 or visit online at https://juleps.net/