Huguenot advances to playoffs with a 20-14 win over Powhatan

Richmond, Va. - Both needing a win to ensure a spot in the Region 4B playoffs next week, the Huguenot Falcons got two touchdown passes from Darnell Mason and two second half interceptions from Osmand Harris to hold off Powhatan 20-14.

The Indians started the scoring on their first drive, capped off by a 5 yard run from Mitchell Johnson, his first of two on the night. On Powhatan's next possession, they had a field goal attempt blocked and Jerron Fleming returned it for a score, drawing the Falcons to within 7-6 at half.

The third quarter saw both teams trade turnovers. Powhatan's Jaysun Carroll recoverd a Mason fumble, but on the ensuing Indians' possession, Harris got his first pick of the night which led to Mason's first TD pass, 33 yards to Manquelle Ross. That gave the Falcons a 14-7 lead.

Mason also connected with Ross on a 47 yard pass play later in the second half for the final margin of victory. With the win, Huguenot should be seeded 7th in Region 4B while Powhatan's season ends at 4-6