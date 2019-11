× Holiday diet and lifestyle tips for diabetics

RICHMOND, Va. – Type 2 Diabetes is the most common form of diabetes and it means your body doesn’t use insulin properly. Diet and exercise can help regulate it. With November being National Diabetes Awareness Month, Registered Pharmacist, Diabetes Educator, and Culinary Medicine Specialist, Joe Martinez is here to share more about helpful, daily and holiday diet lifestyle tips for diabetics. For more information visit www.healthymealssupreme.com