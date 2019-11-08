× Help the Tooth Fairy find her new friends in “The Adventures of the Tooth Brigade”

RICHMOND, Va. – Everyone loves the tooth fairy and local Entrepreneurs Sharon and Andy Azula have come up with a creative way to make the experience special for the entire family. The Tooth Brigade is a story about the Tooth Fairy meeting her new friends, Ollie, Blue and Potato who help kids who are losing teeth. Local Authors Sharon and Andy Azula are here with these plush pillows and to share more about their upcoming book launch. “The Adventures of the Tooth Brigade” book launch is Saturday, November 9th from 1-2:30pm at BBGB Books on West Cary St. in Richmond. For more information visit them online at www.thetoothbrigade.com