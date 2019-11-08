Malik seeks a family who will take him to parks and the zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Malik gets excited about going to play outside. He loves to play football and basketball. A casual family game of football in the backyard or park would be a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon for Malik.

Malik also enjoys working with his hands, such as woodworking and building furniture. He enjoys wrestling. He hopes to take family trips to parks, zoos and maybe even on safari because of his fascination with animals.

His affinity for animals has inspired him to want to own a farm one day. He plans to keep pigs, goats, horses and especially dogs.

Malik enjoys cooking and his favorite meal to prepare is hamburgers. Malik is interested in shoes and likes to shop. He likes all kinds of music as it helps to relax him. Malik is very close to his brothers and enjoys playing video games with them.

To contact Connecting Hearts call 804-308-5946 or email jwpitzer@connectingheartsva.org.