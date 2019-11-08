Malik seeks a family who will take him to parks and the zoo

RICHMOND, Va. -- Malik gets excited about going to play outside. He loves to play football and basketball. A casual family game of football in the backyard or park would be a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon for Malik.
Malik also enjoys working with his hands, such as woodworking and building furniture. He enjoys wrestling. He hopes to take family trips to parks, zoos and maybe even on safari because of his fascination with animals.
His affinity for animals has inspired him to want to own a farm one day. He plans to keep pigs, goats, horses and especially dogs.
Malik enjoys cooking and his favorite meal to prepare is hamburgers. Malik is interested in shoes and likes to shop. He likes all kinds of music as it helps to relax him. Malik is very close to his brothers and enjoys playing video games with them.
To contact Connecting Hearts call 804-308-5946 or email jwpitzer@connectingheartsva.org.
In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.