Chesterfield Police issue Senior Alert for missing woman with cognitive impairment

Posted 10:04 pm, November 8, 2019, by , Updated at 10:05PM, November 8, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Police are searching for a 66-year-old woman with a cognitive impairment missing out of Chesterfield County.

Bobbie James was last seen on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at her residence on Sheffield Place in Chesterfield County.

She is described as a black female who is 5 foot 7 inches and 135 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing lime green pants and a tan coat with a hood.

James suffers from a cognitive impairment, and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Please contact the Chesterfield County Police department with any information regarding his whereabouts at 804-748-1251 or you may find complete information at

 

