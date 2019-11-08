3 men wanted after double shooting during attempted robbery in New Kent 

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. – Deputies are searching for three men after two people were shot during an attempted arm robbery in New Kent County last month.

The shooting occurred at approximately 11:45 p.m. on October 29.

Deputies say three suspects attempted to rob two victims in the parking lot of the Providence Forge Food Lion located at 9030 Pocahontas Trial.

The suspects shot both victims during the attempted robbery. The victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They have since been released from the hospital.

The suspect’s vehicle, described as a light-colored small SUV, was last seen heading eastbound on Pocahontas Trail.

The suspects are described as three black males. One of the suspects was described as being in their early to late 20’s years with facial hair and short dreadlocks.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Metro Richmond Crimestoppers at (804) 780-1000 or use the P3 App.