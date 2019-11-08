17-year-old high school student killed in Petersburg, suspect arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A 17-year-old Petersburg High School student was killed Thursday night, Petersburg Schools confirm to CBS 6.

Sources confirm that the teen was shot and killed -- and that a suspect has been arrested.

Police responded to the intersection of Colston Street and Morton Avenue around 8 p.m.

"Just sounded like firecrackers back to back, 'pow, pow, pow,' said neighbor, Ben Thorpe, who heard the gunshots from inside his home.

Other neighbors like Lindsay Gray said they couldn't get to their homes for hours due to crime scene tape and police, blocking roadways.

"They had K-9s out here on this block," said Gray. "People were turning around, there were on-lookers standing on both sides, so I didn’t even want to know what it was. I just turned and got out of there."

The victim had just become a student at Petersburg High School, according to a school spokesperson. That spokesperson said counseling is being offered for students and teachers who need it.

Thorpe said he knew the teen's family and grew up with his grandfather.

"I knew his granddaddy, I knew his grandma, I knew his aunt," said Thorpe. "When you kill one person you hurt 1,000."

If you have any information, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212 or by downloading the P3tips App or by going to P3tips.com.