Sears at Chesterfield Towne Center among 4 closing in Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Sears is closing another 96 Sears and Kmart stores in the US, including a Sears store at Chesterfield Towne Center on Midlothian Turnpike.

The Chesterfield location is one of four Virginia locations set to close by February 2020.

The other three Sears stores are located at 8200 Sudley Road in Manassas, 100 Spotsylvania Mall in Fredericksburg, and 1850 Apple Blossom Drive in Winchester.

Liquidation sales at those stores are expected to begin on December 2.

The Chesterfield department store was the last location remaining location in the Richmond area.

Transformco, the parent company of Sears and Kmart, announced the closings in a press release Thursday. Transformco purchased Sears and Kmart out of bankruptcy in February 2019.

Transformco will now operate 182 stores.