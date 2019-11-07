Virginia weather pattern still favors rain-to-snow scenario next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The pattern next week still favors a rain-to-snow scenario for Central Virginia on Tuesday, November 12, chief meteorologist Zach Daniel said.

"Details will change in the coming days, so it's wise to hold off on any conclusions or assumptions this far out," he warned.

-Tuesday Snow Update-

Some models are still indicating possible snow. We will need temps to drop as moisture moves in. There is a good chance we could have rain that changes over into snow. Could you see snow? Absolutely. Will you get to build a snowman? Most likely not. pic.twitter.com/AtWBbucwNl — Nikki-Dee Ray (@NikkiDeeRay) November 7, 2019

As for what we do know, a southwesterly breeze ahead of a strong cold front will boost temperatures into the mid to upper 60s by Thursday afternoon. The daylight hours will be dry on Thursday, with a few hours of scattered showers likely Thursday night as the front moves through the area.

Friday and Saturday will be much colder as a strong Canadian high slides into the region.

High temperatures on both days will likely stay in the 40s, even with sunshine.

Saturday morning will also likely be our first low temperature in the 20s in Richmond so far this season.

We’ll see a nice rebound in our temperatures Sunday and Monday ahead of another very strong cold front. This front will move through the area on Tuesday, resulting in falling temperatures throughout the day.

There also continues to be a good chance that parts of the Piedmont, including Richmond, will have a rain changing to snow scenario. We’ll fine tune the timing and eventually the expected snowfall amounts, if necessary, in the coming days.

