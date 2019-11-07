× Police: GRTC Pulse driver not at fault after woman killed crossing West Broad Street

RICHMOND, VA. — No criminal charges will be filed in the death of a Richmond woman struck by a GRTC Pulse bus.

“Investigators with the Richmond Police Department’s Traffic Crash Team have completed their investigation into last month’s fatal collision that occurred when a woman was struck by a GRTC bus and succumbed to her injuries,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “After a full investigation from the Crash Team and after consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, no charges will be filed in this incident.”

Alice E. Woodson, 32, of Monument Avenue, was killed October 8 crossing West Broad Street near Bowe Street.

“She walked into the bus-only lane and was struck by an eastbound GRTC Pulse bus,” police said. “Investigators determined the bus had the right-of-way and the driver was not at fault.”

Remembering Alice Woodson: ‘She was loved’

“If she’s some how watching this or like seeing this, I want her to know that she was loved and that we saw her,” Anna Grace Houtz said.

Houtz and other friends created a memorial at Broad and Bowe streets using white flowers and balloons in honor of the venti white mocha Houtz said Woodson ordered “every single day.”

People who worked at stores along Broad Street said Woodson was a hard-to-miss regular who lived two blocks away and was always walking her four dogs in the neighborhood.

“I mean I saw her, I see her all the time. It’s crazy she’s not here and it’s not fair,” Houtz said.

Houtz said she wants people to know Woodson was a great person who was “always smiling” and deserves to be remembered.