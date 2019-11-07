Man hospitalized following Chesterfield ‘road rage’ shooting

Posted 4:18 pm, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 04:39PM, November 7, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot following a road rage incident in Chesterfield on Thursday.

Police say the victim was driving a tractor-trailer on Chippenham Parkway when he was shot by a suspect in another vehicle

He was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers responding to the shooting spotted the suspect vehicle and a pursuit ensued into Richmond where the vehicle eventually stopped and the suspects were apprehended.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.