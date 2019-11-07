× Man hospitalized following Chesterfield ‘road rage’ shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot following a road rage incident in Chesterfield on Thursday.

Police say the victim was driving a tractor-trailer on Chippenham Parkway when he was shot by a suspect in another vehicle

He was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers responding to the shooting spotted the suspect vehicle and a pursuit ensued into Richmond where the vehicle eventually stopped and the suspects were apprehended.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.