2 people shot in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two men were shot Thursday afternoon in Chesterfield, according to Chesterfield Police.

Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions have not yet been released.

Chesterfield Police are actively investigating the shootings along the 3200 block of Kim Drive, off Walmsley Boulevard, in North Chesterfield.

Police have not yet released information about suspects in the shootings.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.