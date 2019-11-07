How you can submit a letter to get assistance from Radio One Toy Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- As the holiday season approaches, it's this time of year when people and organizations step up and show how it's better to give than to receive, especially for the less fortunate.

So, that’s why Radio One announced its 16th annual toy drive on Thursday morning, in partnership with several companies.

Radio One Richmond believes that all children should wake up Christmas Day with gifts under the tree.

“We want to make sure our typical families get gifts this holiday season. Also, children of trauma. This is a season to be joyous,” said radio personality and Radio One outreach director Clovia “Miss Community” Lawrence.

The toy drive helps supply children up to 13 years old with Christmas presents.

Families that are in need are asked to submit a letter before November 18 to Radio One, on why they need assistance and how much it means to their family.

"It's not just about those who are quote, unquote less fortunate. We all know there are families out here that one paycheck away from disaster. And we want to be there for you as well," said Radio One operations manager Mack Myers.

Radio one will also host a three-day toy drive at the Walmart on Shelia Lane in Richmond on December 3 through 5. The station is partnering with Richmond Fire departments and PODS storage for toy drop-offs to collect gifts.

Mayor Levar Stoney, who was also on hand for the event, says this toy drive proves one thing.

"Nothing in this community happens without partnerships and you see a great collaboration of organizations. The city coming together to ensure that each child, no matter what label that they may live in, will have a smile on their face this holiday season.”

Radio one is accepting letter through Monday, November 18. Be sure to include your name or the family or you are suggesting name, address, and ages, and gender of the children.

You can mail or drop off your letters to Radio One Richmond at 2809 Emerywood Pkwy Suite #300, Richmond, VA 23294.

