Active Latoya likes gymnastics and dance classes

RICHMOND, Va. -- Latoya is energetic and loves school and is well-liked by others due to her friendly demeanor. She is fun and outgoing. Latoya likes to play board games or any activity that involves running and jumping outdoors.

She has a healthy appetite and enjoys eating all kinds of foods.

Latoya enjoys participating in gymnastics and dance classes. She has also enjoyed other activities such as swimming and going to a baseball game.

To contact Connecting Hearts call 804-308-5946 or email jwpitzer@connectingheartsva.org.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.