Final Score Friday 2019: Week 11 scoreboard

Posted 10:00 pm, November 7, 2019, by and

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s week 11 of Final Score Friday. Here are your scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.

Week 10 Scores
(8)Thomas Jefferson Powhatan
(5)Deep Run Huguenot
(10)Clover Hill (3)Hopewell
(6)Monacan
   Matoaca
Cosby Thomas Dale
(2)Manchester Dinwiddie
Douglas Freeman Patrick Henry
Glen Allen Lee-Davis
Atlee John Marshall
Hanover Mills Godwin
(7)Louisa L.C. Bird
Albemarle James River
Prince George J.R. Tucker
Meadowbrook Hermitage
Petersburg Bluestone
     
Colonial Heights Goochland
King William Essex
King & Queen Rappahanock
James Monroe Randolph-Henry
Caroline Amelia
Lancaster Colonial Beach
Northumberland Washington & Lee     
Middlesex      New Kent
Mathews Smithfield
(4)Varina Sat
Midlothian Sat
(1)Highland Springs 1pm George Wythe 1pm
Trinity Episcopal Sat Fork Union
 Sat
St. Christopher’s 1pm Benedictine
 1pm
    
 
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.