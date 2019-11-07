Crime Insider: Petersburg Police conducting death investigation following homicide

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg police are on scene investigating a homicide that took place Thursday night.

Police responded to the intersection of Colston Street and Morton Avenue around 8 p.m.

A death investigation is now underway.

This story is developing and will be updated as details become available.

If you have any information, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212 or by downloading the P3tips App or by going to P3tips.com.

 

