× 2019 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Join CBS 6 anchor Reba Hollingsworth and thousands of others raising awareness and money to help in the fight against breast cancer.

The 2019 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Richmond has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 9th, at Regency Mall (indoor), 1420 North Parham Road. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., CBS 6 Reba Hollingsworth will Emcee the program at 8:40 a.m. and the walk will begin at 9 a.m. One lap around the mall equals 1 mile, so walkers will have the choice to do 1, 2, or 3 laps to equal 3-mile walk.

Participants can register online: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR/MakingStridesAgainstBreastCancer/MSABCCY19SER?pg=entry&fr_id=94513 or register in person at the walk. T-shirts will be available for purchase, long sleeve for $25 and short sleeve for $20. The annual event raises money for the American Cancer Society fund breast cancer research and provides services like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near treatment and a live 24/7 cancer helpline. For more details visit or https://www.cancer.org/