Virginia Republicans, now a minority, react to balance of power shift in General Assembly

RICHMOND, Va. -- Republicans are now the minority in Virginia's state government after Democrats seized control of the General Assembly for the first time in more than 25 years.

Many of the competitive House races in Central Virginia held steady with Republicans holding seats south of the James River.

But in the state Senate, the loss by incumbent Senator Glen Sturtevant helped tip the scales towards democrats.

In House District 66, House Speaker Kirk Cox won re-election, a seat he's held now for more than 30 years.

But with Democrats gaining control of the House, Cox's run as speaker will soon come to an end.

"We ran on a very definite message, and that was we believe in conservative values," Cox said following his win. "We believe in what Virginia's been able to accomplish, it's the number one place for business, right to work law, or some of those other great things."

Now — Republicans turn their focus to trying battle back democratic policies. Already some Republicans are saying that Virginia may begin to look like California when it comes to state policy and that the conservative fiscal policies that got Virginia where it is are now gone.

Senate Majority Leader Thomas K. Norment, Jr. (R-James City) issued a statement Tuesday night acknowledging that Virginia voted to move in a different direction.

“With the results of tonight’s elections, Virginia has chosen a different direction. As has always been the case, we will work collaboratively with our colleagues across the aisle whenever consensus can be reached," Norment Jr. wrote. “With the Democrats achieving full control of state government for the first time in 26 years, it will be our duty to hold the majority to account. That is a role Senate Republicans have excelled at before, and one for which we are fully prepared now.”