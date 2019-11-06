2019 Virginia election results

Teacher accused of sex with student found dead by SWAT team in apparent murder-suicide

Posted 12:27 pm, November 6, 2019, by , Updated at 12:29PM, November 6, 2019

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) – A North Carolina high school teacher accused of having sex with a student and her husband are dead following a SWAT situation at their Huntersville home Wednesday morning, FOX46 reported.

Detectives tell WSOC that Emma Ogle’s husband, 59-year-old Michael Ogle, did not show up for work Wednesday morning and a relative went to the home to check on him. That family member told police she saw Emma Ogle inside the house holding a gun.

Emma Ogle, 63, was arrested Thursday and was facing several charges after being accused of sexual misconduct with a teenage student, police say, WSOC reported.

Ogle was suspended from Garinger High School with pay while school officials waited for the outcome of the investigation.

She allegedly started a relationship in the spring with a 17-year-old student and over the summer, the relationship became sexual.

Ogle was charged with having sex with a student, crimes against nature with a student and felony indecent liberties with a student.

Ogle had bonded out of jail.

