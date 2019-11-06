2019 Virginia election results

Richmond Cider Celebration, Harvest Stew & Stout & American Indian Expo & Pow Wow

Richmond Cider Celebration
Saturday, Nov. 9, 11am – 4pm
Blue Bee Cider, 1320 Summit Avenue
Scott’s Addition, Richmond
Kick-off to Virginia Cider Week

 

Harvest Stew & Stout
Sunday, Nov. 10, 11am – 4pm
Dorey Park, 2999 Darbytown Road
Eastern Henrico, (Shelters 1 & 2)For details on both events visit https://www.facebook.com/EnrichmondCommunityEvents/?eid=ARAC6ZnxTqwCdShnGfmZU05ujC8V0R6K4T9oF2f9QVasnSc2rNC-xOIr9PpnY0LaWPkGCOcjCbFMfT7i

 

Great American Indian Expo & Pow Wow
Saturday & Sunday, gates open 10am
Richmond Raceway
Sunday 1/2 off discount for Veterans
Detail & $1 off coupon Email or call promoter
(252) 532-0821 or powwow@vance.net

