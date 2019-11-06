× Reset and refuel at the 2019 HUSH! Conference

RICHMOND, Va. – While being a woman is something to celebrate, they are often faced with showing up for everyone and everything, except themselves. Kyia Hopkins, local mom and entrepreneur will be hosting her 2-day Women’s Conference, HUSH!, aimed to reset and refuel women. This year’s conference them is “Welcome Home” which encourages women to “come home” to who they are created to be. The 2019 HUSH! Conference will take place on Friday, November 15th from 6:30-9:30pm and Saturday, November 16th from 9am-2pm at 2101 Maywill Street in Richmond. For tickets and more information visit www.hushsisterhood.com