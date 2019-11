× Mr. Fix It

RICHMOND, Va. – Keep your gutters clean all year long and stay off that ladder for good! Mark Binshtok, President of Mr. Fix It, explains how Gutter Helmet saves time and protects one of your biggest investments, your home. Call Mr. Fix It for a permanent solution for your gutter problems! Receive a FREE estimate by calling 804-726-8000 or visit them online at www.mrfixitva.com

{*This segment is sponsored by Mr. Fix It*}